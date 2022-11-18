FNC’s Turley on Special Counsel: Mar-a-Lago Document Obstruction ‘Most Menacing’ for Trump

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Friday on “America Reports” that potential obstruction charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation seemed like the “most menacing” while discussing Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing Special Counsel Jack Smith to oversee the probes into former President Donald Trump.

Turley said, “The attorney general referred to obstruction a couple of times. That’s really where the greatest concern probably will lie for the Trump team. I mean, the scope of this is going to contain both the January 6th riot and the election, as well as Mar-a-Lago. As I said earlier, we still have not seen a very strong basis for any criminal charges linked to the January 6 riot. On Mar-a-Lago, the past cases, even the most egregious cases, have resulted in relatively light criminal charges. That is for possessing or removing classified evidence.”

He added, “That is not the case with obstruction. So when we talk about obstruction, that is something that can come and has historically come with significant penalties. So I think that the scope of this investigation is going to be a serious concern, obviously, any time a special counsel is appointed, it concentrates the mind of every attorney involved. But I think most of us are really looking still at Mar-a-Lago as where those torpedos in the water are probably most menacing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN