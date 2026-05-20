Democrat Senate Candidate Graham Platner Mocked Purple Heart Recipient: ‘Dumb Motherf***er Didn’t Deserve to Live’

Past Reddit posts from Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner have surfaced yet again — this time, showing the 41-year-old Democrat mocking a U.S. soldier who was shot four times in Afghanistan, writing, “Dumb motherfucker didn’t deserve to live.”

“This video never gets old,” Platner wrote in a June 2019 Reddit post, referring to a viral video featuring Pfc. Ted Daniels in a 2012 firefight with the Taliban, which resulted in the soldier being shot four times and earning a Purple Heart for his injuries.

“Dumb motherfucker didn’t deserve to live,” the Democrat Senate hopeful — whose archived Reddit rants can be found on the Maine Monitor’s database — said in his since-deleted post.

Platner went on to write, “At least his stupidity and fat ass wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt.”

“Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat,” Platner added.

The unearthed posts come from a deleted, but archived, Reddit account known as “P-Hustle,” which Platner previously acknowledged was his.

Former Navy SEAL and Marine veteran Adam Schwarze, who is running for Senate in Minnesota, told Fox News that Platner’s past social media conduct is “not normal.”

“We don’t make jokes about our brothers and sisters dying, that’s not something we do,” the Minnesota Republican Senate candidate said.

Schwarze added that while Marines can sometimes have a “dark” sense of humor and give each other a hard time privately, Platner’s Reddit post goes too far.

“We don’t post about our brothers getting wounded in action,” he maintained, adding that he believes Platner has “mental issues.”

“I feel bad for him. I think he should get some help,” Schwarze said. “He deserves help from his time down range, from his PTSD and his mental health issues, but he certainly shouldn’t be running for the United States Senate.”

Notably, Platner’s deleted Reddit account has generated continuous controversy for his campaign in recent months.

Earlier this week, separate unearthed Reddit posts showed Platner admitting to masturbating every time he defecates in a porta-potty, as well as praising crude penis drawings he has spotted while inside portable toilets.

“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashitter … that blue water smell conditioned me,” he wrote in a March 2017 post, responding to a discussion about nostalgic military smells.

Platner — who has been endorsed by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — also faced backlash late last year when more recent Reddit posts resurfaced, including one from five years ago in which he referred to himself as a “communist” and “socialist.”

Other posts show Platner calling police “bastards,” saying Americans who live in rural areas are “stupid,” and claiming sexual assault victims should “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so messed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.”

Platner has also faced scrutiny for a Nazi-linked tattoo. The first-time candidate has denied being a Nazi and maintains that he would not have gone through life with the tattoo had he known its significance.

Last month, Platner became the Democrats’ presumptive nominee after his primary opponent, two-term Gov. Janet Mills (D), ended her campaign. If he wins the June primary, he will go on to run against incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the November election.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.