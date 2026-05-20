Van Hollen: Dems Should Invest in the Texas Senate Race, Talarico Is ‘Terrific’

On Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Democrats should invest in their nominee, James Talarico, for the Texas U.S. Senate seat because he was “terrific.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Yesterday, with primary elections across the country, of course, the president weighing in on Republican primaries, in a fairly significant way, Thomas Massie losing his seat. But the president also endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate primary against sitting Senator John Cornyn. You’ve run the, the DCC, the, you know, campaign arm, for, senators. Do you think Democrats, if Paxton wins this primary, should spend money in Texas to try to get James Talarico over the finish line?

Van Hollen said, “I think Democrats should invest in Texas, the Texas Senate race, no matter what. We have a terrific candidate. In Talarico. He’s been very focused on bringing down people’s costs to do what Donald Trump said he was going to do, which is to bring down costs and actually to keep us out of wars. Donald Trump has started wars and is raising costs. Talarico is really somebody who wants to take on the special interests. And while Donald Trump, when he was in the way he did for the super MAGA candidate, Paxton, what he’s doing is narrowing the electorate, for that Republican candidate in the general election and so, this will help, Talarico because if you’re an independent voter, you’re not going to want just a MAGA extremist. And in the Massey race, what we learned was the Republican Party has become 100% the party of Donald Trump.”

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