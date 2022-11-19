CBP Official: ‘Surprising’ Uptick in Ketamine Coming In, and It’s Being Used ‘as a Cocktail’ with Fentanyl

During portions of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Friday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom,” John F. Kennedy International Airport Port Director for Customs and Border Protection Sal Ingrassia said there has been a “surprising” increase in the amount of ketamine coming in and he’s concerned at not only the large amount, but “that it’s being used in a cocktail-type format with other drugs like fentanyl.”

Ingrassia stated, “The uptick has been surprising the amount of ketamine coming in. We know it’s being used as a party drug. Ketamine was originally — the original purpose was a horse tranquilizer. That’s what ketamine was used for, and now they’ve found ways to use that as a drug. And it’s really concerning when you see a large amount like that and it’s concerning that it’s being used in a cocktail-type format with other drugs like fentanyl.”

Ingrassia also said, “The concern is that it’s being used as a cocktail with other drugs.” And “If it’s mixed with fentanyl, obviously, it becomes deadly.”

