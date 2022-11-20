Jeffries: Democrats Will ‘Absolutely’ Defend Biden in Republican Oversight Hearings

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats will “absolutely” defend President Joe Biden during Republican oversight hearings.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “House Republicans announced their oversight plans, taking a look at the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the origin of COVID, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. There could be oversight questions legitimate. Do you see it as your role to defend the Biden administration?

Jeffries said, “We will absolutely defend the Biden administration and his track record of success if it comes under assault by people attempting to politicize our governmental responsibilities without question. I expect that we will strongly and vigorously be involved in pushing back against any effort at overreach by the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the House Republican Conference. At the same time, we’re going to continue to try to find common ground legislatively whenever possible. I think that the time for politics ends in the immediate aftermath of a campaign, and there has to be some space to govern. That’s what the American people, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, people in the north, the south, the east, the west, the midwest want to see happen. Democrats are willing to lean into that regard. I’m hopeful that my Republican colleagues will join us.”

