Pence: Constitutional Rights Should ‘Extend to the Born and the Unborn’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believes constitutional rights “should extend to the born and the unborn.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “You’re a limited government guy. I know this. Are you comfortable with the idea of essentially government-mandated pregnancy? Somebody doesn’t want this child, doesn’t want this pregnancy to go through, you’re not advocating a law that essential the government is ordering you to go through it. Are you comfortable with a government mandate like that? The folks in Kansas were not.”

Pence said, “Our founding documents say we are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. The first one mentions life. I think government exists to protect life, particularly defenseless life. I intend to be a part of this, but I think we have an opportunity, Chuck, to approach this in a new way. When the Supreme Court took this issue away from the American people 49 years ago, there were strong dividing lines that have endured for two generations, but now we have a political debate. We have the opportunity not just to craft thoughtful protections for the unborn but also to extend protections and support for women in crisis pregnancy and for newborns. I’d like to see us redouble our efforts to demonstrate the compassion of the American people to live out the idea there is no unwanted child.”

Todd asked, “Do you think unborn children have constitutional rights? They don’t in our law right now, but do you believe they should?”

Pence said, “I believe in the right to life.”

Todd pressed, “Do you believe an unborn fetus has a constitutional right?”

Pence said, “We are protected from being denied life or liberty without the due process of law. I believe those should extend to the born and the unborn. But this is a long-term cause. It’s as much moral persuasion in America as political debate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN