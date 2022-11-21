MSNBC’s Wallace: Hate Crimes Tied Directly GOP Suppressing the Teaching of Tolerance

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that “Republican movements” were trying to suppress the teaching of tolerance while advocating “easy access to guns” while discussing the alleged shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs, CO.

MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi said, “We need to see accountability and consequences. So first, a real quick hate crime charge here on top of the homicide charges. I applaud that. That tells me prosecutors and police, they found quickly what they needed. That means they know this was a bias crime.”

Wallace said, “I mean, this is sort of the clash in our civilization right now, that the antidote to hate is tolerance.”

She added, “I think all kids, everyone is born tolerant. You’re taught to hate. But it is tied directly to Republican movements all across this country at the state, local and federal level. They were trying to suppress the teaching of tolerance and diversity and identity, and they are, at this very same moment, in the very same policy platforms, advocating for free and easy access to guns. This is such a huge fissure in our politics and our party.”

Panelist Tim Miller said, “It is. I think that there are two things when we look at this it from a political context we can keep in mind at the same time. One, it’s true that there’s an increase in anti-gay, anti-trans legislation and rhetoric of guns from the right. The other thing that’s true, on the balance, the biggest picture, the biggest, and those stoking the hatred are losing, and they’re losing badly. And they are not in control, right? They think this might be a way to get in control by menacing drag shows. And, you know, I don’t think we mentioned that was a drag show, Club Q, that was happening that night.”

