Nat’l Black Farmers Assn. Pres.: Biden Admin. Hasn’t ‘Done Anything’ on China Buying up U.S. Farms

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. stated that President Joe Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack haven’t done enough to help American farmers and have failed to act on China buying up American farmland.

Boyd said, “[T]his administration hasn’t put farmers first. Now, they’re out proposing another $37 billion in aid to Ukraine and we haven’t taken care of America’s farmers here at home and the administration, like I said, isn’t doing enough to make sure that farmers get the aid that they need and support that they need from this administration. We have 16,000 members that are still waiting for debt relief and we’re still finding aid for other countries. … Inflation is on the rise with no end in sight right now. And the President, the Agriculture Secretary [aren’t] doing enough to assist America’s farmers right now. We have China who’s buying America’s farms…and we haven’t done anything about it, and this administration has been totally silent on these issues.”

He added, “There’s been no meeting from this administration and I’ve reached out to high-level officials, Democratic leadership. They’re not keeping their word.” And “we’re facing farm foreclosures at a record high, farm input costs at a record high…and the administration isn’t doing anything about it. Totally silent.”

