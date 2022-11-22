GOP Sen. Cramer: Biden Climate Reparation Agreement Is ‘Crazy’ When China Isn’t Guaranteed to Pay and Could Even Benefit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) criticized the climate reparations agreement the Biden administration agreed to as insane even if the U.S. had the money to pay for it, and pointed out that there still aren’t assurances China will pay into the fund or even that they won’t profit from the fund.

Cramer said, “It might be the most absurd policy — international policy I’ve ever heard of. … Crazy, when we don’t even have the money. Even if we had the money, it wouldn’t be in the one — top one million things that I’d do with it on behalf of the people of the United States.”

He later added, “China, by the way, one of those developing nations that won’t be paying into this reparations fund, they build more in a year than the rest of the world does. So, it makes no sense.”

Cramer further stated, “Well, they’re technically, I would say, entitled to it because they are ‘developing’ under the United Nations definitions of developing. Now, certainly, we wouldn’t let that happen, I would hope. And in fact, if anybody’s going to pay into the fund, they should. They are, by far the biggest polluter, speaking of coal. And next to them is India, speaking of coal. And so, the idea that China would be exempt from paying in, and worse, a recipient of this largess from countries that are developed is absurd to me.”

