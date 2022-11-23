Alyssa Farah Griffin: GOP Made Fauci Boogeyman Because They Misunderstood His Role

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Tuesday on “The View” that many in the Republican Party misunderstood outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the COVID pandemic.

Griffin said, “Dr. Fauci is a friend of mine. It was such an honor to work with him during the height of COVID. Congratulations on an incredible 50-year career. I was surprised by what a boogeyman he came for the right. I did tell him early on if you go on TV too much, you’re going to put yourself out there and open yourself to criticism. He would always say, Alyssa. I got to get the information to the people. He just wanted to do his job. I would say, Republicans —”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Why do you think he became the boogeyman?”

Griffin said, “I think they blamed, I think a lot in my party blamed him for everything they disliked about COVID policies. He’s not an economic adviser, so if you don’t like that states closed down because of COVID or businesses closed down, that was not Dr. Fauci, an infectious disease doctor’s decision to do that. Or even things like discussions around masking kids in classrooms —”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So he’s a scapegoat.”

Griffin continued, “He’s an infectious disease doctor. He’s not a developmental doctor who deals with children. So to put kind of all of this on him as if he handled it wrong is, I think is, totally misplaced.”

Behar said, “But that is a political move.”

Hostin said, “She is saying they just misunderstand what his position was.”

Griffin said, “I think they’re misunderstanding the roles people play in public policy.”

Behar said, “They didn’t misunderstand.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN