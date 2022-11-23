GOP Rep. Roy: Hearings, Impeaching Mayorkas Won’t Matter Unless Congress Uses Funding as Leverage

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said that unless Congress starts using the power of the purse and says “we’re not going to give blank checks to this government” unless they “turn away and detain, as the current law requires” then the border won’t be fixed, regardless of how many hearings there are or whether DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is impeached.

Roy stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “You’ve got to use the power of the purse. That’s what you have to use. Look, the fact of the matter is, the founders gave us that for a reason to check an out-of-control executive branch. So, we need to say that we’re not going to give blank checks to this government unless we actually say that we’re going to turn away and detain, as the current law requires. But unless our leadership demands that, we won’t get any change. You can have all the hearings you want, you can impeach Mayorkas. But if you don’t use the power of the purse to tell this administration you will follow the law, you will turn away, you will detain, you will stop releasing, you will stop endangering the American people, you will stop flooding our country with fentanyl, you will stop allowing migrants to die like 53 in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, you will stop having our ranchers getting overrun and fences getting cut, you will stop empowering cartels, you’ll stop empowering China. We should go on offense and use the power of the purse to demand it. No more empty words. We don’t need more show hearings.”

