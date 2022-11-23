Hagerty: Biden Killed China Initiative as China ‘Has Become So Bold’ They Have Police Stations on U.S. Soil

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said that reports of Chinese police stations in the United States show “China has become so bold that they’re doing this on our own soil.” And that’s of particular concern when the Biden administration has scrapped the Department of Justice’s China Initiative.

Hagerty stated, “It’s an incredible violation of the sovereignty of every nation where these stations may be located, John. It’s of deep concern. Chris Wray, last week in a Senate hearing, talked about this. There’s an investigation underway right here in the United States, but China has become so bold that they’re doing this on our own soil. It’s absolutely amazing, and at the same time, the Biden administration has been allowing this type of activity to occur. They’ve been so aggressive in the Taiwan Strait — China’s been so aggressive there. They’ve even had to scramble Japanese jets to fend off China warplanes coming into Okinawan airspace where we have a massive military — U.S. military presence there. You’ve got, I think, a real concern, when the China Initiative at the Department of Justice that was launched back in 2018 to deal with precisely this type of spying — intellectual property theft has been dropped by the Biden administration. We need these type of powers and authorities now more than ever.”

