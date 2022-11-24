Donalds: Biden Extending Loan Pause ‘Is Congress’ Fault’ ‘We Have to Reassert our Authority’ and Undo Emergency Declarations

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) reacted to President Joe Biden’s extension of the student loan pause by stating that “Congress has to do its job and actually go back in and unwind a lot of these presidential emergencies” and Congress can’t just rely on the courts to rein in the executive branch.

Donalds stated, “This is where Congress has to do its job and actually go back in and unwind a lot of these presidential emergencies that are created by executive order. He’s using an emergency doctrine from COVID-19 to extend these moratoriums. It’s outrageous. So, this is Congress’ fault. We have to reassert our authority in the federal bureaucracy and the federal government and take away some of these powers from the executive. What he’s doing is playing politics. He is buying votes, pure and simple. And for my friends on the other side of the aisle who want to talk about democracy is always on the line, when the President abuses his authority to literally buy votes from the American people, that is destructive of our democracy.”

He added, “We can’t just wait for the Supreme Court or any court to solve these problems.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett