Cotton: ‘I Believe that Herschel Is Going to Win’

During an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) predicted Georgia Republican nominee Herschel Walker would defeat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) next month in the state’s runoff election.

According to the Arkansas Republican, the Libertarian candidate not being a factor in the contest would make a difference in Walker’s effort.

“I believe that Herschel is going to win,” Cotton said. “Anybody who wants to help can go to his website and pitch in one way or another, TeamHerschel.com. I think having Brian Kemp on the campaign trail, having him on television advocating directly for voters for Herschel, helping get out the vote is going to help Herschel get across the finish line. And third party, libertarian as well, I think you’ll see some votes going to Herschel Walker. No doubt it’ll be a tough, hard-fought race. Most races in Georgia have been recently. But I believe Herschel will get across the finish line.”

