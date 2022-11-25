Dem Rep. Garamendi: ‘The President Is Absolutely Correct, No Assault Weapons’

Representative John Garamendi (D-CA said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Joe Biden was correct in advocating for an assault weapon ban.

Garamendi said, “What we have to do is continue put the votes up in committee and on the floor, basically challenging all 435 members of Congress and 100 senators, saying are you going to step aside and allow these horrible incidents day after day to continue or are you willing to put your own career on the line and save Americans with sensible gun legislation? The president is absolutely correct, no assault weapons.”

He added, “Back in 1989, I was a state senator in California, the very first school shooting with assault weapon. That led to a ban in California and, ultimately, a ten-year national ban. It can be done. But it seems as though Congress, the member of Congress, have an unlimited appetite for violence. We have to stop that. We simply have to be held accountable. We have to have decent legislation on assault weapons. By the way, to be able to go out and buy a semiautomatic pistol the very same day that you intend to shoot somebody is absolutely crazy. You have to wait a month to buy a couch. You have to wait three, four months to buy an electric vehicle. You ought to be able to have a law in place, which we do in California, that you cannot go into a store and walk out with a pistol. You’re going to have to wait a few days for the background checks as well as for time to cool off.”

