GOP Rep. Fallon: ‘Mexican Drug Cartels Are Controlling Our Southern Border, Not the Federal Government’

Representative Pat Fallon (R-TX) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that he believed the Biden administration lost control of the U.S.-Mexico border, which is now being run by “Mexican drug cartels.”

On the Biden administration’s border policies, Fallon said, “They said he inherited this problem. Let’s look at the numbers and data. This April there was the worst month. In May, it was 241,000 illegal border crossings, 930% worse than when President Trump was in office. Biden’s administration has made the issue ten times worse. We have had eight months in a row of over 200,000 illegal border crossings. What his policies have gone is made every state a border state.”

On illegal crossing of the U.S.-Mexico border increasing, Fallon said, “It is not even a crisis anymore. It is an absolute catastrophe.”

He added, “Look at what is happening with the illegal narcotics. The Mexican drug cartels are controlling our southern border, not the federal government. This is asymmetrical warfare. We lost 107,000 Americans to opioid overdoses — 80,000 to Fentanyl alone. We lost 293 Americans a day. In World War II, we lost 297 a day. This is asymmetrical warfare waged by the Chinese communists. We have to change course.”

