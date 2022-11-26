Malliotakis: We Don’t Need More COVID Money When We Haven’t Spent all the Previous Money Yet and There’s Been Billions in Fraud

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) criticized the Biden administration for pushing for more federal COVID funding when there are large sums of money from the previous COVID spending packages that have not been spent yet and when billions of dollars in money from prior COVID spending bills has been stolen through fraud.

Co-host Julie Banderas asked, “Lawmakers are considering a fiscal package that would…delay, extend, or enact various tax and healthcare provisions, which, by the way, would cost at least $240 billion in the first year, more than $1.9 trillion over a decade if made permanent. Now, not only would this add to the deficit, obviously, but wouldn’t this spending also worsen inflation?”

Malliotakis responded, “Yeah. And among the things that President Biden is actually requesting is more COVID funding, when you still have roughly a trillion that’s gone unspent and we hear reports of $400 billion that [has] gone — just basically disappeared and has been stolen and there needs to be accountability and the Department of Justice has been prosecuting individuals over that. So, certainly, Republicans are opposed to increasing spending and so are the American taxpayers.”

