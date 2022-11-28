GOP Rep. Cammack: ‘All Options Are on the Table’ to Remove Mayorkas

Monday, during an interview with FBN host Cheryl Casone, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reiterated her call for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down from his post.

According to the Florida Republican, “all options” were on the table.

“I want to get reaction to all of this from Republican Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack, who is calling for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down,” Casone said. “And, Congresswoman, Kevin McCarthy echoing the same words as you are, that he should step down. And is it impeachment if he doesn’t?”

“Absolutely,” Cammack replied. “I think all options are on the table. When you have lied to Congress, you have lied to the American people, you have, quite frankly, ignored the fact that there is a humanitarian, a national security and public health crisis playing out on our Southwest border, you have either been negligent in your duties, or you have just chosen not to do them.”

“Neither is acceptable,” she continued. “So we’re going to do the investigation that is necessary. And if Alejandro Mayorkas does not step down before January 3, then we will take those investigations, and we will lay the groundwork for impeachment. That’s what’s on the table. And that’s what needs to be done. The border has to be secured.”

