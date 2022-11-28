GOP Rep. Kustoff: Fauci Has ‘a Lot to Answer For’

During a Monday appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) vowed scrutiny of outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci for his handling of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.

Kustoff referred to contradictions from Fauci and possible taxpayer money used for the Wuhan Institute of Virology as areas for GOP investigations upon assuming control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Well, Dr. Fauci does have a lot to answer for it,” he said. “And so, that’s going to be a priority for us in oversight in the next Congress. I can remember, early on in the pandemic, in fact, before the pandemic started, when Republican members and Democratic members were gathered to get information about COVID, Dr. Fauci was asked directly do we need to wear masks, and I remember his answer because I had quoted it a lot, he said masks don’t work. He said the only mask that would work is an N95 mask. It would only work if you have COVID. It would prevent you from transmitting it, not from contracting it.”

“So, we’ve got a lot of contradictions from Dr. Fauci even before the pandemic started,” Kustoff continued. “And, I think, a number of questions, where did it originate? Could it have originated from a lab in China? Did we fund – did taxpayer funds go for that lab for funding in Wuhan? So, we’ve got a lot of questions of Dr. Fauci in the next Congress about the origins of COVID and how everything has been handled over these past two and a half, almost three years.”

