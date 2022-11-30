Chasten Buttigieg: GOP’s Attacks on LGBTQ People ‘Wildly Out of Step with the American People’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republican lawmakers’ alleged continuous attacks on LBGTQ people were “wildly out of step with the American people.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I spent time, and I like to remind people too often I spent time in the Republican Party. Republicans like to think they’re about family values, but there’s nothing more that threatens the family, your family, more than what Justice Thomas threatened to do.”

Buttigieg said, “You know, I don’t know particularly why the Republican Party continues to focus on LGBTQ people. I think it’s because we’re an easy target, and I think it’s because they don’t have solutions to real issues. They’re not interested in tackling issues that everyday Americans are facing, so they are choosing a vulnerable minority of Americans to continuously attack.”

He continued, “You shared that Gallup poll at the top of the segment. Over 70% of Americans approve of marriage equality. Over 70% of American people believe in LGBTQ equality. And over 50% of Republicans believe in marriage equality, but as you saw yesterday, a majority of Republicans voted against it. As you said, they are just wildly out of step with the American people right now. I think it is because they don’t actually want to focus what people are hoping they go to Washington and solve. It’s because they need to continuously stoke a culture war to audition for their latest Fox News hit or to get some likes and retweets on Twitter. But that’s not what leadership is about. It’s about making people’s lives better. That is why I’m so grateful that Senate Democrats got this done so they can go back and solve more issues for the American people.”

