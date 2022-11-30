FBN’s DeAngelis: Biden Has No Problem Telling Private Oil Companies What to Do, But Now Says He Can’t Tell Apple What to Do in China

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” host Jackie DeAngelis reacted to the Biden administration’s refusal to call for Apple to fully allow the AirDrop file-sharing function in China on the basis that Apple is a private company and the administration doesn’t want to tell private companies what to do by pointing out that the Biden administration has had no issue with accusing oil and energy companies of price gouging and telling them what to do on prices.

DeAngelis stated, “[T]here’s an additional element to this, and that’s the Apple piece of it. Obviously, Apple does a lot of production in China and it’s got component-makers that are based there as well, very central to its business. It never really reorganized its business model the way some others chose to do. Having said that, Apple is now talking about this notion that it would — or they are actually, in practice, limiting the AirDrop function, which is a way that people are sharing information and media on the ground in China. John Kirby was on with Martha MacCallum this afternoon…he basically said, well, Apple’s a private company. We can’t tell them what to do. But they have no problem, this administration, telling, for example, big oil what to do. So, it’s a little confusing what’s happening here.”

