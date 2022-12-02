Graham: ‘Matter of Time’ Before Biden’s Policies Lead to Terror Attack on Americans

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Friday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that it is just a matter of time before President Joe Biden’s policies lead to an attack on Americans.

Graham said, “Well if you are a Border Patrol agent, you feel abandoned by the Biden Administration. I’ve been to the Border Patrol — border many times. I don’t know how they go home at night and get up the next day. They’re seeing human trafficking at a level I’ve never seen. They’re overwhelmed with illegal immigrants coming in. People on the terrorist watch list are going right through.”

He added, “So to be a Border Patrol agent under Biden is one of the most miserable experiences I can imagine. To be in charge of protecting America and the administration, you work for will not give you the tools to do your job is very bad for morale. So it’s just a matter of time until somebody comes across that border that kills a bunch of Americans because they are a terrorist. The number of Americans dying from fentanyl poisoning is at an all-time high. Biden has surrendered the border. And those in charge of protecting us at the border feel completely abandoned, and I hope our House Republicans will start hearings and will put on the table impeaching people responsible for this.”

