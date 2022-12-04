Netanyahu: Trump ‘Wrong’ for Giving Legitimacy to Antisemitism

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump was wrong for having dinner at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL, with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “You have a unique relationship with former President Trump. He has consistently flirted with some really fringe characters that spout this antisemitic behavior, that preach white nationalism, things like that, and doesn’t denounce it. He has yet to denounce Kanye West at all, has yet to denounce being with the white supremacist days ago. Why do you think he halls this difficulty, do you think?”

Netanyahu said, “I don’t know. First, President Trump does great things for Jerusalem. He moved the American embassy there, recognized our sovereignty in the Golan Heights. He got out of the disastrous Iran’s deal, which would have paved Iran’s path with gold. So he’s done they great things. I remain appreciative. On this matter of Kanye West and the other unacceptable guest, I think it’s just wrong. I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it.

He added, “You don’t praise Hitler. How can you praise Hitler? He was the greatest mass killer of all time. Anybody who praises him is wrong. Anybody who gives him legitimacy is wrong.”

