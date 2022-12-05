Khanna: FBI Needs to ‘Explain What They Were Doing’ and Rationale with Twitter and Hunter Story

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that he doubts that the FBI leaned on Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, but it’s “perfectly appropriate” to find out if that was the case and called for the FBI to “explain what they were doing and what the rationale was.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Do you have concern though — and I understand you’re focused on the First Amendment part of it — but, do you have concern that part of the reason it appears Twitter suppressed it was because the FBI was sort of leaning on this idea of Russian disinformation, hacking, and Hunter Biden?”

Khanna responded, “Well, I would say let’s be transparent about everything. I would be very surprised if the FBI was doing that under the Trump administration, given that President Biden at the time was just a candidate, didn’t have control over the levers of government. But I think it’s perfectly appropriate to ask the question and to have full transparency and let the facts come out. And so, the FBI should explain what they were doing and what the rationale was. I certainly hope and expect that they weren’t trying to do it to bias Twitter…for or against…a particular candidate.”

