Khanna: Twitter Suppressing Hunter Story Wasn’t About Pictures of Hunter, It Was Them Suppressing a News Article with ‘No Justification’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that the issue with Twitter suppressing The New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story was not about any of the “sensational pictures or photographs concerning Hunter Biden” but was about a journalist writing a story that there was “no justification” for suppressing, even if the source of the information had obtained it through a hack.

Khanna stated, “Look, no one is saying — at least I’m not saying — that any of the sensational pictures or photographs concerning Hunter Biden should be out there. That’s not what this was about. This was about a journalist at The New York Post writing an article about the situation. And there’s no justification for suppressing that, even if the source of that had gotten that information through something that was hacked. That was the case [with] the Pentagon Papers. Journalists should be allowed to publish things as long as they aren’t participating in the hack.”

