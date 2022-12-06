GA Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump Has ‘Brainwashed’ the Base to Think Conservatism Is Angry-ism

Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan (R) said Tuesday on CNN that former President Donald Trump has “brainwashed” the Republican base to think “think conservatism is angry-ism.”

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You’ll remember in 2014 when the Senate race was going in Georgia, Herschel Walker emerged as a great surrogate for a credible Republican candidate. So there is a place for celebrities who want to get involved in politics. But you have no business being in the world’s greatest deliberative body if you can’t name basic policy positions, or you are clearly unclear about where you stand on the abortion issue, one of the most important issues facing our country.”

Host Anderson Copper asked, “What do you make of Walker as a candidate?”

Duncan said, “I’ve been very vocal about this. Not because I don’t want Republicans to have majorities, but candidate quality does matter. I think long term this is actually a benefit for Republicans if we take this as a medicine, and we pivot and go find folks who can really lead.”

He added, “At this point, Republicans want the air cover of a real leader. They want someone to step up in ’24 that is actually someone they can attach their brand to and distance themselves from Donald Trump and once again be a conservative. Donald Trump has confused everybody, maybe even brainwashed the conservative base to think conservatism is somehow angry-ism. It’s not angry. It is a very articulate way to make smaller government, safer borders, foreign policy that matters. Those are things conservatives want again.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN