Scalise: House GOP Will Have Process with Separate Appropriations Bills

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that under the calendar House Republicans have drawn up for 2023, there will be twelve individual appropriations bills that will avoid requiring massive omnibus bills or continuing resolutions and in turn, force agencies to “justify what they’re doing with your hard-earned taxpayer dollars” and allow for real fiscal restraint because people can vote on budgets based on merits.

Scalise said, “We’ve talked about doing it differently and we’ve laid out a calendar for next year to be able to bring all twelve of the appropriations bills, individually, debate each item separately, vote up or down based on the merits of what’s in it, have real fiscal restraint, make agencies justify what they’re doing with your hard-earned taxpayer dollars. That hasn’t happened in a long time. And yet, that is something that we’re going to be doing. We’re making plans right now for getting that done in the new Congress. But in the meantime, there are still a few remaining items in this lame duck. We sure don’t want additional damage done to our economy. So, we’re having those fights right now.”

