Stanford’s Dr. Bhattacharya: I Want to Know if Government Officials Told Twitter to Blacklist Me, They Have Directed Censorship Before

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Stanford University Professor of Medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said he wants to know who placed his Twitter account on a “trends blacklist,” especially since a lawsuit by the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) has produced evidence of government officials telling social media platforms what to restrict.

Bhattacharya said, “And I really do wonder how I ended up on a — I joined Twitter in 2021, in [August] of 2021. Who told Twitter to put me on a blacklist? I really want to know.”

He added, “I suspect very strongly that there was some government direction of this. I’ve been involved with this lawsuit brought by the Missouri and Louisiana Attorney General’s offices against the Biden administration and we’ve uncovered tremendous evidence that there were federal agencies that were directing social media companies about what to censor, even who to censor. Now, if that is actually the case, that this blacklisting was directed by the government against American citizens, that’s a direct violation of my civil rights, it’s a direct violation of the First Amendment, and every American should be outraged.”

