GOP Rep. Gallagher: Twitter Ignored my Call to Boot CCP Propagandists While They Shadowbanned Conservatives

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) pointed out that while Twitter has shadowbanned conservatives and suppressed the Hunter Biden story, the platform ignored requests from him to boot Chinese Communist Party propagandists from the platform.

Gallagher stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:45] “It’s unbelievable, and I salute Twitter’s new owner for putting this out there. One thing that Elon Musk could do, to connect it to our earlier topic, that wouldn’t — that he could just do with the snap of his fingers, is he could kick all of the Chinese Communist Party so-called wolf warrior diplomats who are all over the platform attacking America, calling America an evil, systemically racist country. And, of course, Chinese citizens aren’t allowed access to this platform because the CCP prevents it, just kick them off, insist on basic reciprocity, any country that’s so afraid of their own citizens that they don’t allow them to have access to Twitter, well, their diplomats shouldn’t be allowed to exploit the platform to attack America. So, that’s one thing I actually asked Jack Dorsey to do when he was the head of Twitter. He predictably ignored me on that, but Elon has an opportunity to lead on that issue.”

