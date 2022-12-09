Jackson Lee: Arms Dealer Freed in Griner Swap ‘Has Not Killed Americans’ — ‘His Weapons Might Have Been Used to Kill Americans’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who was serving time in prison for agreeing to supply weapons to U.S. agents posing as Colombian terrorists to kill Americans, freed by the Biden administration in the prisoner swap to secure the release of Brittney Griner from Russia, is “a nasty, bad” person, but “He has not killed Americans.” Although, Jackson Lee noted that Bout’s “weapons might have been used to kill Americans.”

Jackson Lee stated, “Let me say this, no one knows the story of Paul — of the weapons dealer, if you will. And — as the facts would tell them, he was sentenced to 25 years, he served 11 to 16 years, I don’t know the — I can’t remember the exact number. But in actuality, his weapons might have been used to kill Americans. He has not killed Americans. I’m not saying he’s not a nasty, bad guy. But I will tell you that I believe that Americans should know that the sovereignty of their nation will always be behind them and they’ll never be forgotten. Brittney Griner deserved this fight to be put forward. So does Paul Whelan.”

