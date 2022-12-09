Maxine Waters: GOP ‘Not Concerned About Being Successful,’ Only There to Destroy Dems

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republicans were “not concerned about being successful” because they got elected to Congress to “destroy” the Democratic Party.

Discussing the COVID aid bills, host Chris Hayes said, “Are you confident that a House Majority under Kevin McCarthy can do that? Should there be a national emergency like that? When the chips are down, to deliver on a bipartisan basis that kind of thing?”

Waters said, “I am worried. I am worried because in their caucus, in the Republican caucus, you have people who are associated with QAnon and the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys and these are people who are not concerned about being successful. They are concerned about trying to basically undo the Democratic Party, destroy the Democratic Party, and they will do anything. As a matter of fact, I am absolutely worried about our democracy. I am worried that when the ex-president of the United States says that the Constitution of the United States must be waived in some way, that is serious business. And, of course, we have gone through January 6th, and we have gone through an insurrection. What has bothered me so much is that the other side of the aisle often talked about patriotism, and they love the flag, and they were more patriotic than anybody else but watching what has taken place, I am stunned. And I am shocked that they would support those who invaded our Capital, stand up and say, ‘Oh, that was not an invasion of the Capitol, that was not an insurrection. Those are just protesters, you know, doing the work of a democracy. They have the right to do that.’ I am still shocked by all of that.”

