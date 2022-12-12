MSNBC’s Figliuzzi: Trump, GOP Being ‘Supportive of Hate’ Causing Increase in Hate Crimes

MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi said Monday on “The 11th Hour” that former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party being “supportive of hate” was causing an increase in hate crimes.

Discussing an FBI report on an increase in hate crimes, Figliuzzi said, “So clearly we are ramping up on hate crimes, there’s some things that already jumped out to you, mainly, for example, gender orientation, nonconforming orientation, trans, all sexual orientation crimes are way up, to where they constitute 20% of the hate crimes. And the other thing that jumped out at me, 20% of hate crimes reported for which we know the age of the offender were committed by kids, people under 18, which raises the question what is happening to us and what is the future look like?”

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle asked, “Why do you think it is why so many under 18 Frank?”

Figliuzzi said, “Oh gosh, we can talk about everything from schools no longer wanted to even mention race in curriculum, and all that. But look, we’re staring at the problem. We have a former president still running for office and an entire party, most of which seem to be supportive of hate. We have the former president sitting down to dinner with white nationalists and antisemites. Nobody is calling him out significantly for it. We are teaching our young people that this is okay and giving them license.”

