Khanna: ‘Half of the Country’ Doesn’t Know about Twitter Files, Media Hasn’t Wanted to Talk to Me on This

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) criticized the lack of coverage of the Twitter files and stated that “half of the country doesn’t even know this conversation is going on” and there is a problem with people “just not being exposed to what the other side is thinking.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Can you find readily, Congressman, mainstream legacy media coverage of the Twitter files? Because I can’t.”

Khanna answered, “You know, I have not been invited, actually, to discuss this that much. I mean, CNN has covered them, but — so actually, Erin Burnett had a segment on exactly this issue. And I’ve been on CNN a number of times. But you know, Hugh, you raise something, I think, that is an important issue, and that is that, in this country, we’re having two different conversations. And half the country is focused on the Twitter files and whether free speech was suppressed and that’s the biggest story. The other half of the country doesn’t even know this conversation is going on. And this is a challenge. Whatever your political persuasion, if we’re not even having the same conversation in the country, that is a huge issue, because you’re just not being exposed to what the other side is thinking. It is one of the reasons that I go on Fox News. It’s one of the reasons I come on shows like yours — which I’ve always found very fair — because what’s the point if you’re just talking to people who happen to agree with you or share your own worldview?”

