Steinem: If Women Can’t Control Our Bodies ‘We’re Not Living in a Democracy’ — America Should Be Ashamed

Activist and author Gloria Steinem said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.Wade, America was not a democracy.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “I want you to talk a little bit since we have you, and this is another multiracial woman’s movement that is now unfortunately thrust upon us, the end of Roe v. Wade. It is something that is going to hurt all women.”

Steinem said, “It is unspeakable, really. We are a unique democracy in the world in failing to understand that women have a right to control our own bodies. Otherwise, we’re not living in a democracy. Hello? It is clear that the big states like California and New York, women maintain this right, but it’s outrageous and sometimes dangerous for women and other states that don’t have this right to have to travel in order to get it. We should be ashamed in the world.”

She added, “We’re also living in a patriarchy as well as a racist society. The patriarchy, that’s what it means, you focus on men, and only the men count more, that families are viewed as broken if they’re not patriarchal, female-headed, all of that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN