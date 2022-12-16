Jim Jordan: Even Democrats Say We’ve Got to Do Something About Biden’s ‘Intentional’ Border Crisis

During Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) noted how Democrats are starting to criticize the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border, which Jordan said was intentional.

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s just gotten to the point where it is so bad that even Democrats say we got to do something,” he said. “Now, I think it’s interesting because I think they intentionally created this situation when they got rid of all the good policies that were put in by the Trump administration. I think it’s been intentional the whole way because you can’t have the record numbers we’ve had, and it not be intentional.”

“You can’t have a Secretary of Homeland Security comes in front of Congress and tells us the border secure,” Jordan continued. “And now you have this situation that we’ve seen now that you guys have reported better than anyone day after day after day. So, I don’t know what’s going on. Obviously, the Title 42 is coming to an end here. So, what’s prompted this? I don’t know.”

“But God bless them,” he added. “Maybe they finally seen the light, and they’re going to do something that’s actually good for the country.”

