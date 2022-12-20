McCarthy on Omnibus: We’re Not ‘Blindly’ Funding FBI after Twitter Files, Funding Doesn’t Increase until It’s Reformed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the FBI shouldn’t be blindly funded given the behavior revealed in the Twitter files and the agency’s budget shouldn’t increase until the agency is reformed.

McCarthy said, “Think about everything we’re learning now that the FBI spent at Twitter, at Facebook, at Google, why would we increase any funding there until we can have our Church-style hearings to look at the FBI, to reform the FBI? We’re getting more information every day. Why would we blindly fund them when we’re looking overall through the year? Why wouldn’t we have a check and balance here? Why couldn’t we bring them in? Why couldn’t we look at the Intel. Committee that signed that letter and have some subpoenas go forward where we have more information for the American taxpayer to know where their money is being spent and how? Accountability is a good thing.”

