Tenney: Omnibus Throws away Leverage to Fix Energy Policy and Give Us Leverage in War in Europe

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) argued that the omnibus spending bill throws away the House GOP’s leverage on energy and better energy policy could help tamp down on inflation and give us leverage in the war in Ukraine and help our allies.

Tenney said, “The continued war on energy, which is going to be the centerpiece of how we get out of inflation, why we have a war in Ukraine, it’s energy, it’s the economy, it’s a weak administration, how are we going to overcome these things with this bloated spending bill that’s going to add inflation even higher? … There’s a war on energy in Washington and we continue this in this bill. So, I say give us a chance as the Republicans in the majority to revisit this in February. Give us a chance to come together and actually do something that’s good for the American people that cuts, the unnecessary spending, that gets away from this war on energy, the war on our economy, increasing inflation, we have a shot. But right now the Republican senators are denying us this shot.”

She added, “This is the key to our future. Energy impacts at least 25% of inflation pricing, so we could — just with energy alone — we could help with pricing and we could have leverage in this war in Europe that is raging on, which would really help foreign allies.”

