Donny Deutsch: ‘American Hero’ Liz Cheney Is ‘Presidential Timber’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Friday on “Morning Joe” that outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was an “American hero” and potential future president.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “Let’s keep moving on our brands up, Liz Cheney, for her work on the January 6 Committee.”

Deutsch said, “She’s truly, I think, the American hero of the year as far as Americans go. She lost her job. It’s one thing to go out on a line and stand up and take a stand. It’s another thing when you’re sacrificing. This is the whole problem we see with Republicans. Not one of them, they realized if they stand up, a lot of them lose their job, and she lost her job. She will be a politician on the scene for decades to come. She could be presidential timber in the future. But I think that her brand is as strong as any political brand out there. You’ve got to give her kudos every way, shape, or form. She put on a stunning performance for January 6th.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “We often hear how divided the electorate is, maybe they are. I brought up Anthony Fauci a few weeks back, talking about how Republicans keep bashing Fauci. He was the only person out of 15 people polled, in a recent poll that was positive, number two, the one closest to Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney.”

