Dem Rep. Beyer: We Need to Make Progress on Border Before We Can Get Immigration Reform

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) stated that while he believes we need immigration reform, in order to get there, we need to “get a sense that we’ve made progress on the border,” and “then maybe we can fix the DREAMers and all those other high-skill people that we want to let in.”

Beyer said that it would help the economy “if we can get immigration reform done…we have ten to eleven million jobs advertised that we can’t fill. We need to be bringing into this country the people who can fill those jobs and pushing up our labor force participation rate.”

He added, “I’m hearing more and more people figuring out that we have to — with all the debate over Title 42, we do have to secure that border and we need to — and deal the seven-year backlog right now on asylum cases. That was one of the things they had in play in the Senate this last week that didn’t make it into the omnibus. But we need more judges and we need more Customs and Border Patrol people. If we can get a sense that we’ve made progress on the border, then maybe we can fix the DREAMers and all those other high-skill people that we want to let in.”

