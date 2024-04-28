Brazile: Supreme Court Close to Election Interference, ‘Justice Delayed Is Democracy Denied’

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that after listening to oral arguments, the Supreme Court was close to “election interference” with their consideration of former President Donald Trump’s immunity claim.

Brazile said, “I’ve never been here before, and I never thought in the years, almost 30 years that i worked in presidential politics and campaigns that I would ever have to figure out some talking points when your opponent in the case of Donald Trump is sitting in court all day and not on the campaign trail.”

She continued, “I have to make a statement, because I remember Bush v. Gore as if it were yesterday. I do believe that the Supreme Court is dangling into election interference by slowing it down. I’m not a lawyer, but I had to listen to the oral arguments the other day. What I heard again was, they weren’t talking about the facts of the case. They were coming up with all these hypotheticals. They should go ahead and allow this trial on January 6th to go forward in the district court, and we should know the results before the election.”

She added, “You can still argue the timing. I mean the district court of appeal rendered this decision in February. Jack Smith said all along, the special counsel, said back in December, go ahead. make the decision and they are dragging their feet.”

She concluded, “Justice delayed is democracy denied. That’s what’s at stake.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN