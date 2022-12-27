Glaude on Border Crisis: Biden Needs to Message This Better or It’s Going to Have a Political Impact

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden needed to better “message” the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Co-host Jonathan Lemaire asked, “Title 42 put in place by the Trump administration, the Biden White House wants it to end but not quiet they pushed for the stay and will get an answer potentially as soon as today for its future. It will be very difficult at the border White House aides say what, when you look at the images from El Paso, what does it make you think?”

Glaude said, “There’s the moral side, moral and ethical side of this, and there is the political side of this. The political side is pretty easy: the White House needs to message this issue better, particularly with regards to Latino voters. If they don’t get this right, it’s going to have a political impact, I think, in serious ways. Morally and ethically, we have to get this issue right. I mean, remember the cold — I mean, there was a cold spell in El Paso, these folks were experiencing extraordinarily difficult weather. And then there is a sense in which our immigration policy oftentimes feels so cruel because it’s so patchwork. We need to figure this out. It seems to me.”

