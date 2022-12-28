FNC Contributor, JHU Prof Dr. Makary: Twitter Files Show ‘State-Controlled Media’ by Government That Spread Misinformation on COVID

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary stated that the revelations in the Twitter files are akin to the media environment in other nations “where state-controlled media censors all information that is not aligned with the leading political party in power.” And stated that there is a laundry list of coronavirus misinformation spread by the government.

Makary said, “I don’t know if this is — looks more like the Salem witch trials or modern-day McCarthyism. But, in other countries, this has been going on for a long time where state-controlled media censors all information that is not aligned with the leading political party in power. And that’s, sadly, what we’re seeing right here. Look at the amount of misinformation put out by the government itself, by public health officials, ignoring natural immunity, that the vaccine has a risk/benefit analysis that strongly favors vaccination in young, healthy children — we’ve never seen that data — that closing schools would reduce transmission in young people, that the vaccine works in six-month-old babies, or that Fluvoxamine was ineffective. There’s a long list of misinformation from the government. They just wanted to change the narrative and that’s the sad part about its impact on science.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett