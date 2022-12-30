GOP Rep. Buddy Carter: Billions We Gave to Airlines ‘Didn’t Work’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said that he has “buyer’s remorse” over the billions of taxpayer dollars in coronavirus relief money that Congress gave to airlines so travel snafus like the one Southwest Airlines had over the holidays didn’t take place and stated that “I wish we could get that money back, because obviously, it didn’t work.” Carter also blasted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as someone “who is obviously in over his head and has no clue whatsoever what commercial flights are like.”

Carter stated, “You know, talk about buyer’s remorse. Here we are, we in Congress had given the airlines over $90 billion to make sure that they could maintain their employees, to make sure that we wouldn’t have exactly what has happened to happen. That’s what — that is buyer’s remorse. I wish we could get that money back, because obviously, it didn’t work. And this is what happens when you have someone in a position…like Mayor Pete, who is obviously in over his head and has no clue whatsoever what commercial flights are like. I mean, after all, he’s flying private jets on the taxpayer’s money.”

