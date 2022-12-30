Lofgren: After Ginni Thomas Testimony Justice Clarence Thomas Should ‘Recuse Himself’ on Anything 1/6 Related

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that considering Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’ testimony to the January 6 Committee, her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, should recuse himself on any matters surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “It does seem significant, to me at least, and I would like to get your thoughts on this, that the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice, who will likely have to rule on all this, is conferring with him about the state of the election, her desire for a coup essentially to happen or for Donald Trump to be declared the winner, and her text messages for the chief of staff, does that strike you as significant?”

Lofgren said, “Well, it did seem at odds with their other testimony, which said that she and her husband have a strict policy of never discussing anything that is involved in their separate careers. You know, I do think, depending, well, it did strike me as wrong behavior. I think, based on this, that Justice Thomas would be well advised to recuse himself from participating in matters that relate to this. Now, whether there will be a lot of other matters before the court, the committee, as you know, will be ending its work in just a couple of days. I don’t know how much litigation will be heading for the court in the future on this. But he should recuse himself, and he should have done so for the other cases, in my opinion.”

