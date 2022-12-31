FNC Contributor, NYU Prof Dr. Siegel: Biden China COVID Test Rule ‘Obviously’ Political

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel stated that the Biden administration’s requirement that people entering the United States from China is “obviously a political move.”

Siegel said, “First of all, this isn’t being instituted for another week. So, it’s obviously a political move. Because if it was going to work, why not today, why wait a week? That’s number one. Number two, I agree with the CDC on testing travelers coming in, but I’m concerned that you could get a negative one day and a positive the next or a positive the third day. So, we’re going to miss a lot of people that way. And in terms of [where] intermediary countries are concerned, we’ve never been able to block that. With the original Trump travel ban, that didn’t work, because people went from China into Italy, into the United States and the airlines didn’t release that information. Is Homeland Security going to force them to? I don’t think so. I’m asking for an actual travel ban [for] travelers from China right now, temporarily, until we figure out exactly what is going on there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett