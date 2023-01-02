Mary Trump: Herschel Walker Candidacy a ‘Deeply Cynical’ Display of America’s ‘History of White Supremacy’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Sunday on the “The Karen Hunter Show” podcast that the failed Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker, is a display of America’s failure to deal with its “history of white supremacy.”

Trump said, “The most important thing we need to do as a country, and the fact that we failed to miserable is partially why we ended up with someone like Donald and why we responded so horribly to COVID, is because America has never, sorry I should say white America, white America has never, ever owned up to its egregious failures to acknowledge let alone atone for, it’s history of white supremacy and its refusal to deal with white privilege in a way that is constructive. So here we are, and we look what happened in Georgia in that Senate run-off and the fact that Herschel Walker, one, was put forth as a candidate which was a deeply cynical for the Republican Party to do, but that got so many votes and actually made it a close race is in my view a serious indictment of how little work white America has done to level the playing field.”

She added, “For white Americans, especially for those of us who were raised in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ’80s, to fail to acknowledge our racism is part of the problem because if you fail to acknowledge your racism and you participate in a deeply racist system, then you become part of the problem. No matter what your good intentions might be, but white people are cowards when it comes to that kind of thing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN