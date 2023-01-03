Air Marshal Council Director: Congress Needs to Step in, We Shouldn’t Be at Border If There’s Supposedly No Emergency

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Air Marshal National Council Executive Director Sonya LaBosco argued that the federal government is violating federal law by deploying federal air marshals to the U.S. southern border and questioned why the marshals need to be deployed to the border if there’s not an emergency there. LaBosco also called for Congress to step in and block the deployment of marshals to the border.

LaBosco stated, “We do believe it’s a violation. We do believe that DHS has overstepped their bounds. We are waiting for Congress to get sworn in hopefully today and we can get some movement here. We need someone to step in in Congress and stop the deployment of federal air marshals, the statute, when it was originally…set by Congress was not to deploy air marshals to the border, and, to be clear, there is no national emergency. There’s been no national emergency declared at this point. So, we’re still saying that it is — we need an injunction from Congress that they cannot send us to the border.”

She added that members can get off the border and on planes within hours if an injunction is issued.

