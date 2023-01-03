Carville: Grievance-Obsessed GOP Committing ‘Political Suicide’ with Speaker Debacle

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that grievance-obsessed Republicans are committing “political suicide” by refusing to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker.

Carville said, “There was a lot of speculation of what the post-Trump Republican Party would look like. We got our answer today. Welcome to the post-Trump Republican Party.”

He continued, “It’s really stunning because the Republican Party has traditionally been a party of honor, and you’re supposed to throw the grenade after you pull the pin. They pulled the pin and passed the grenade around.”

He added, “I don’t have a great explanation for it because it doesn’t make any sense. It’s politically — it’s kind of some version of political suicide, and I don’t think they care.”

Carville concluded, “If you remember, they didn’t have a platform in 2020. But most of my life they were for lower taxes, less regulation, and strong national defense. It was kind of a fallback position. There’s no policy aspiration that they’re looking for. It’s all grievance. It’s all you did this to me. You didn’t do that. Again, I can’t help but give you the contrast between when the Democrats had a slim majority and what we’re seeing today.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN