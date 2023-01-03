Pressley: ‘I Worked Very Closely’ with Biden on Repealing Title 42, Canceling Student Loan Debt and I’ll Keep Pushing for Executive Action

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) stated that she will continue to push the Biden administration “for an executive action agenda” now that Democrats are in the House minority and touted her previous accomplishments working “very closely with the Biden-Harris administration in partnership on things like repealing title 42, canceling student debt,” and putting a moratorium on federal capital punishment.

Pressley said, “[W]e’ll continue to fight the good fight. I’m very proud to be serving in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, having just elected historic governors, lieutenant governors, attorney generals — all women — and also to be serving with a historic mayor. So, I’m going to be exhaustive in using and leveraging every tool available to me, including my state house and my city hall, to make sure that I’m advocating on behalf of the people. And then when it comes to Washington, let us not lose sight that we do still have the White House. And I worked very closely with the Biden-Harris administration in partnership on things like repealing title 42, canceling student debt, a moratorium on the federal death penalty. And so, that work will continue that we push for an executive action agenda.”

