Chuck Todd: Trump Endorsement of McCarthy Did Not Get a ‘Single New Vote’

NBC’s Chuck Todd said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell’s Reports” that former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker after Tuesday’s failed votes did not get a “single new vote” today.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE!”

Todd said, “The only thing he can do is not seek the speakership. That’s the only thing these folks want at this point.”

He continued, “I talked to one committee chair. They said we don’t need a politician. We need a therapist. They are all personal grievances. These are arguably — you have 20 people with 17 different asks. He has done the big stuff. At this point, there’s nothing left other than stepping aside himself. That would then hand them the ultimate leverage.”

Todd added, “Donald Trump, once again, was very helpful to Kevin McCarthy to the point of it got him not a single new vote. It is kind of a reminder because we have been chronicling how much power he has been losing inside the party. This is why Trump had been quiet for a while, for fear his voice doesn’t matter. I think we just found out, at least when it comes to getting Mccarthy over the finish line. He could maybe end McCarthy if he wanted to, but he couldn’t crown him.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN